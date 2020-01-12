Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

MMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.28. 77,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $153,718.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

