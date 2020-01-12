Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to Hold

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 30.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $211,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

