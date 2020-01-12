Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Sell

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 224,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,678. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $826.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 101.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

