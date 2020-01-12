Zacks: Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.08 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cinedigm an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 141,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,489. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinedigm will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cinedigm by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinedigm by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinedigm by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.