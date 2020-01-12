Zacks: Brokerages Set $23.00 Target Price for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125,762 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.80. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

