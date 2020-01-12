Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Cree reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Charter Equity started coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of CREE stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,191. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. Cree has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $69.21.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,889,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,237 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $102,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,719 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,222,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cree by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 805,808 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,724,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.