Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will report sales of $96.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.86 million. Anaplan reported sales of $69.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $346.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.64 million to $347.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $461.07 million, with estimates ranging from $457.62 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,486,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,819. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,148. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.95. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

