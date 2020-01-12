Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will post sales of $179.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $152.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $634.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $654.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $765.77 million, with estimates ranging from $743.40 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 4,532,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,557. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

