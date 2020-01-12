Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report sales of $255.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.00 million and the lowest is $253.80 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,345. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

