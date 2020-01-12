Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 262.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

