Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce sales of $15.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $11.62 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,323.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.42 million to $42.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.86 million, with estimates ranging from $60.32 million to $156.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 1,115,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,589. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,390. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

