Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

BRG stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a current ratio of 190.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

