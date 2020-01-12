YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 747,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,129. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

