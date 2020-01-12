York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get York Water alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on YORW. BidaskClub cut York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

YORW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. 39,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,580. York Water has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $576.82 million, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in York Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,371,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in York Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in York Water by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.