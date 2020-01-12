York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of York Water in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of York Water stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $576.82 million, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in York Water by 132.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in York Water by 8.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in York Water by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in York Water by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

