Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $48.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 271.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 425,638 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth $208,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth $4,208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 1,387,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Yandex has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. The company had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Yandex’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.