XEL (XEL) Market Cap Achieves $284,753.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $284,753.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000558 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001036 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XEL is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.