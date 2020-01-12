X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 188,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,993. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95). On average, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,456.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

