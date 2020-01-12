Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 424,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,050. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

