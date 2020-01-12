WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 926,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,135. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. WP Carey has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 387,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in WP Carey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in WP Carey by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.