Wolfe Research Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07. Hubbell has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 49.93%.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

