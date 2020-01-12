Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Kyber Network. In the last week, Wings has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $77,763.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.01983985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00186912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00124587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Liqui, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

