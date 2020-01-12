Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

NASDAQ WLFC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $360.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.