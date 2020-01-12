Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.58.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

WDC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. 4,444,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,953 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

