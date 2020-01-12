Wells Fargo & Co Raises E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $48.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of ETFC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,037,000 after buying an additional 3,397,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,581,000 after buying an additional 957,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after buying an additional 484,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

