WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Receives $85.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,538,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

