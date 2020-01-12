Webcoin (WEB) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,101.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. In the last week, Webcoin has traded up 86.5% against the dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $116,257.00 and approximately $6,101.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.75 or 0.06070248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 383.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00117647 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,399,663 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.