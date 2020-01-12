Webchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Webchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RaisEX, STEX, EscoDEX and BiteBTC. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00724343 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001649 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, Coinroom, EscoDEX, STEX, BiteBTC and ChaoEX . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

