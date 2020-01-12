Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WVE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 914,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,459. The company has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after buying an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 48.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

