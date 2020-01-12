Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $275.53

Shares of Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.53 and traded as low as $267.50. Water Intelligence shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

