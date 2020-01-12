WABnetwork (WAB) Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $81,684.00 and approximately $10,961.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.01968234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00186666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00124699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

