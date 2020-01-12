VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Reaches $3.88 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $304,384.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.01907812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00186920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00120769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.