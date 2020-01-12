Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report sales of $336.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.88 million to $338.28 million. Virtusa posted sales of $314.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 275,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,619.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,089,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

