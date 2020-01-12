VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. VIDY has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $776,515.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.83 or 0.05998783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026465 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001168 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,878,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

