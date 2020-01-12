Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Share Price

Media coverage about Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Portola Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of -3.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Portola Pharmaceuticals’ analysis:

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $9.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,819,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,996. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.