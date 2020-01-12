Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With industry-leading wireless products and services, Verizon remains well poised to benefit from increased 5G deployment across the country. The company has embarked on a new operating structure with the operating model closely aligned with the evolving customer needs. Focus on online content delivery, mobile video and online advertising will likely drive future growth. The company has also upped the ante against rivals by launching 5G Ultra Wideband network in select locations of the country and reiterated its guidance. However, it continues to struggle in a competitive U.S. wireless market. The company's wireline division is struggling with losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from VoIP service providers. In addition, Verizon is spending heavily on promotion and lucrative discounts to woo customers, which contracts margins.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 11,786,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,372,415. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 928,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,490 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

