Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

VCEL traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $16.70. 840,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,352. The stock has a market cap of $761.37 million, a PE ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 2.67. Vericel has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,152,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

