Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Volume Hits $199,605.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $199,605.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

