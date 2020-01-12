Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VECO. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 153,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,772. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $721.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

