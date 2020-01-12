ValuEngine Lowers Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.11.

CDTX traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 662,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

