Uquid Coin Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1.03 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.95 or 0.05992638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026459 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035701 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

