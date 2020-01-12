Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
UTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 132,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
