Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 132,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.