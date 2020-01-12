Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $237.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $172,677.00 and $237.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

