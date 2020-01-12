UBS Group Increases Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,700

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intertek Group to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,376.67 ($70.73).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,750 ($75.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,652.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,490.80.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

