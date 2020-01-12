Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,400. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

TYME stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 454,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,919. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.40. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyme Technologies (TYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.