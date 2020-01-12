Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. 1,643,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.