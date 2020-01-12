Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TUES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 109,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,012. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Reuben E. Slone bought 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,241.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 111.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 161.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 473,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 292,463 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

