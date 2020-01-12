Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tuanche an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tuanche in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuanche stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Tuanche at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Tuanche has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter.

About Tuanche

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

