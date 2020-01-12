TrumpCoin One Day Volume Tops $213.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $65,200.00 and $213.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021480 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003163 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.02348330 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000243 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

