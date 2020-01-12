Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $420,413.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $420,413.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.01906796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00186572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00120991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

